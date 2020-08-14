CNN speaks to only Hong Konger on committee that drafted controversial law

By
Mayukh Saha
-

China’s National People’s Congress standing committee is the elite legislative body that drafted, reviewed and fast-tracked the Hong Kong national security law behind closed doors. There’s only one delegate from Hong Kong on the committee. CNN’s Will Ripley speaks to Tam Yiu-chung. #CNN #News

