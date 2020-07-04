CNN slights Mount Rushmore as ‘slave owners’ in 2020, but called it ‘monument to 4 great presidents’ in 2016

“President Trump will be at Mount Rushmore, where he’ll be standing in front of a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans,” she said. “I’m told that, uh, he’ll be focusing on the effort to ‘tear down our country’s history.'”

TRUMP TO ACCUSE ‘LEFT-WING MOB’ OF ‘TOTALITARIAN BEHAVIOR’ IN MOUNT RUSHMORE REMARKS

This clashes, however, with a CNN segment from 2016 in which Sanders marveled at the structure, saying that it represents the best of what the United States has to offer.

“This is our country at it’s very best,” that he said. “What an incredible achievement.”

A CNN reporter’s voice are able to be heard talking about the “majesty of the moment,” before calling Mount Rushmore a “monument to four great American presidents.”

Sanders added, “Just the accomplishment and the beauty — it really does make one very proud to be an American.”

Trump is scheduled to speak at Mount Rushmore Friday night, where he is expected to address various protests throughout the United States which have resulted in riots and the tearing down of historical monuments.

Fox News reached out to CNN about the discrepancy but didn’t receive a reply to the request for comment.