CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez Arrested in Minneapolis Live On Air

Drop the mic, you are going to jail.

That’s precisely what occurred to CNN reporter Omar Jimenez proper in the center of overlaying the riots in Minneapolis … however the cops are actually saying, oops.

Jimenez was reside on the air, simply after 5 AM Central Time, when 2 Minnesota State Police officers in riot gear took the mic out of his fingers, positioned zip ties round his wrists and took him into custody.

At the time, he was standing on the largely empty avenue in entrance of Minneapolis PD’s third Precinct which went up in flames Thursday evening. State troopers had simply arrived on the scene to clear the world, and you could possibly hear Jimenez clearly establish himself as a CNN reporter … and he additionally mentioned he and his crew would transfer wherever cops wanted them to go.



The cops weren’t in the temper to speak, clearly, and arrested Jimenez and his crew — however a pair hours later, they had been launched.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 3 CNN staffers had been arrested as a result of officers had been “clearing the streets and restoring order.” They say all Three had been launched “once they were confirmed to be members of the media.”

CNN’s pissed as a result of Jimenez and his crew recognized themselves as media whereas ON THE AIR, thoughts you. The community says Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz needed to step in to expedite the discharge of their staffers.