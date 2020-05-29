CNN reporter and crew arrested live on air while covering Minneapolis protests over George Floyd killing

Black correspondent Omar Jimenez handcuffed and led away alongside producer and photographer
A CNN reporter and crew have been arrested live on air while covering the Minneapolis protests over the killing of George Floyd.
Black correspondent Omar Jiminez had simply proven a protester being arrested when about half a dozen white cops surrounded him.
Mr Jiminez advised the Minnesota State Patrol officers: “We can move back to where you like,” earlier than explaining that he and his crew had been members of the press, including: “We’re getting out of your way.”
More follows…
