CNN Relentlessly Mocked After Calling Kenosha Riots ‘Fiery But Mostly Peaceful’

CNN was widely mocked for an on-air graphic that described violent riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin as “fiery but mostly peaceful protests.”

In the segment, national correspondent Omar Jimenez can be seen standing in front of several burning vehicles and reporting on the riots sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The chyron appears to have been aired early Tuesday, prior to shootings in the city which led to two people dead.

“FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING,” the graphic screams as Jiminez reports in front of raging fires in the city.

During his report, the CNN correspondent described the scene before him.

“What you’re seeing behind me is one of multiple locations that have been burning in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the course of the night,” Jiminez said.

Clowns. Irresponsible clowns. It’s not even funny. Months of enabling violence and destruction by ignoring and downplaying it, thereby eliminating any pressure on politicians to take action. pic.twitter.com/sbehzKrhmE — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 27, 2020

