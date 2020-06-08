CNN Poll: Trump losing ground to Biden amid chaotic week

The survey also finds a growing most Americans feel racism is really a big problem in the country today and that the criminal justice system in America favors whites over blacks. More than 8 in 10 also say that the peaceful protests which have spread through the nation following a death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers are justified. Americans now consider race relations as essential a campaign issue since the economy and health care, according to the survey.

Overall 38% approve of the way Trump is handling the presidency, while 57% disapprove. That’s his worst approval rating since January 2019, and roughly on par with approval ratings for Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush at this point inside their reelection years. Both continued to lose the presidency after one term.

The result comes amid a week in which Trump’s response to protests beyond your White House led to condemnation from some fellow Republicans and a rebuke from former Defense Secretary James Mattis , who served underneath the President.

The poll finds the general public broadly disapproves of Trump’s handling of race relations (63% disapprove), and 65% say the President’s response to recent protests has been more threatening than helpful.

A broad most Americans say the peaceful protests happening all across the united states after police violence against African Americans are justified (84% say so), and roughly one fourth (27%) say violent protests in response to police harming or killing African Americans are justified. Both figures are higher than these were when similar protests rose in late 2016. Then, 67% saw peaceful protests as justified while 14% felt violent protests were.

There isn’t a lot of a racial or partisan difference over whether peaceful protests are justified now, but the gaps are larger over violent protests. Among Democrats, 42% consider violent protests justified in response to police violence against African Americans, while just 9% of Republicans agree. Among blacks, 39% say violent protest is justified vs. 23% among whites.

Two-thirds of Americans call racism a big problem in America today, up from 49% who said so in a 2015 CNN/Kaiser Family Foundation survey. The escalation in this share has come most sharply among blacks (88% call it a huge problem now vs. 66% in 2015), but there has been large increases among Latinos (from 64% to 79%) and whites (from 43% to 60%) as well.

There’s been an increase in the share who say the US criminal justice system favors whites over blacks: 67% believe way now, up from 52% in the fall of 2016.

About a quarter of Americans (25%), including most blacks (54%), say they’ve at some point feared for their lives because of their race or ethnicity. Among black men, 62% say they’ve feared because of their lives due to their race sooner or later, and 63% of black Americans of any gender under age 45 say the same.

With 42% calling race relations vitally important to their vote for president this fall, the problem now stands on par with the economy and health care close to the top of campaign problems. The issue holds particular importance for Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, 60% of whom call it an exceptionally important issue, compared with just 18% of Republicans and Republican-leaners. Most black voters also call it vitally important, 61%, well above the 34% who said the exact same in June 2015.

Voters give Biden a roughly two-to-one advantage over Trump on handling race relations: 63% say they feel Biden would execute a better job on the problem, just 31% choose Trump. Among black voters, Biden is strongly preferred: 91% say he’d do a better job on the issue and just 4% feel Trump would. Biden also outpaces Trump over all on handling coronavirus (55% to 41%), and on leading the country in times of crisis (55% to 41%). Trump narrowly tops Biden as more trusted to handle the economy: 51% trust the President, 46% Biden.

Support for Trump is scarce outside his or her own party. Among independents, 52% say they back Biden for the presidency vs. 41% for Trump, only 37% say they approve of his handling of the presidency and 68% feel his response to the protests has been harmful.

And any goodwill the President had earned among Democrats appears gone. Only 1% of Democrats say they would choose Trump if the election were held today and just 2% of Democrats now say they approve of just how Trump is handling the presidency, the worst way of measuring his presidency and matching the all-time opposite-party low point in CNN or Gallup polling back to Roosevelt — Democratic approval of Republican George W. Bush hit 2% in a October 2008 CNN/ORC poll.

Those who are behind Trump, however, remain excited about voting (73% say they truly are extremely or very excited about voting) and mostly say their vote is a show of support for the President (70% say their backing of Trump is more a vote for Trump than against Biden).

Biden’s voters have renewed their enthusiasm because the last CNN poll on that question in April. While just 50% were extremely or very enthusiastic then, 69% say the exact same now. Overall, 53% of Democrats now call themselves “extremely” excited about voting, erasing a gap with Republicans which had grown as large as 13 points in March.

Those behind Biden, though, are largely expressing opposition to Trump (60%) over support for Biden (37%). That result isn’t uniform, though. Biden’s black supporters are far more likely than his white backers to say their vote is really a nod of support (52% among black Biden voters vs. 33% among whites), and the older voters behind him are likewise more apt to say they are for Biden (51% among Biden voters age 65 or older) than against the president (47%). Among Biden supporters under age 50, about two-thirds say their support is to express opposition to Trump.

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS June 2 through 5 among a random national sample of just one,259 adults reached on landlines or cellphones by way of a live interviewer, including 1,125 registered voters. The survey also contains an oversample of black respondents for a total subsample of 362 black, non-Hispanic adults. That subset was weighted to its proper share of the overall adult population of the United States. Results for the total sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. It is 3.6 points among registered voters.