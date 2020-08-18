CNN Poll: Questions about accuracy of vote counting rise as most want to vote before Election Day

And as the coronavirus pandemic enters its 6th month of altering almost every element of American life, the survey likewise discovers a bulk of citizens choose to cast their tallies before Election Day, even more than have actually ever done so in previous governmental elections.

A bulk of Americans (55%) state they don’t think President Donald Trump will concede must he lose. A a little bigger bulk stated that in 2016 (61%), however Trump was not a sitting president then. There is near unanimity, however, that when all states have actually accredited their elect president, the loser ought to accept the outcomes and yield (87% feel that method, up from 77% in October 2016).

A substantial minority (36%) state their self-confidence in the count will be lessened if a winner can not be figured out on election night since it is taking longer than typical to count, a possibility that is significantly most likely as bigger shares of the general public turn to by-mail tallies to cast their votes.

Among all signed up citizens, 34% state they choose to vote by mail in the governmental election, 22% state they want to vote early at a ballot location, and simply 43% state they would choose to vote in-person onElection Day That represents a 10-point boost over the share who voted by mail in 2016: 24%, according to the U.S.Elections Assistance Commission

The political divide over how citizens want to cast their tallies is plain. Among advocates of the President, 66% state they choose to vote personally onElection Day Those citizens backing …

