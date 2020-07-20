CNN Poll of Polls: Biden maintains double-digit lead over Trump nationally, with coronavirus a top issue

Biden garners 52% support among registered voters, with 40% supporting Trump.

The poll of polls includes the five most recent national telephone polls measuring the views of registered voters. The polls were all taken as coronavirus cases in the United States continue to rise, and the President maintains that the problem is in check while calling for a complete reopening of the economy and schools.

The ongoing outbreak is giving Biden a big advantage in the general election, with recent polling showing voter preference for his approach to the issue.