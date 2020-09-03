CNN Poll: Biden’s lead persists post-conventions

Among registered voters, 51% back Biden, 43% Trump. The difference in each candidate’s support when compared with a CNN poll conducted pre-conventions is within the poll’s margin of sampling error.

Both candidates boosted the share of their supporters who say they are voting more for their chosen candidate than against his opponent, though that figure is still higher for Trump than it is for Biden. For Biden, it’s up to 45%, from 38% pre-conventions, and for Trump, it’s now at 77%, up from 67% before the conventions.

Biden also shifted his favorability ratings into more positive territory (48% view him favorably now, 43% unfavorably) as Trump’s remained deeply negative (40% favorable to 56% unfavorable).

The conventions produced few significant changes in how voters view the two candidates on the issues and basic attributes, but some shifts are notable. While Trump held an edge on handling the economy before either convention, this poll finds Trump (49%) and Biden (48%) about even. Biden has inched into an advantage on keeping Americans safe from harm (51% say Biden would, 45% Trump). Trump’s numbers have worsened on honesty and trustworthiness (Biden’s advantage of 51% to 40% pre-convention has stretched to a 53% to 36% one post-convention) and there’s been a dip in the share who say Trump shares their values (it was 52% to 43% pre-convention and now stands at 52% to 39%). The poll finds a notable lack of change in voters’ perceptions of which candidate has a clear…

