CNN Poll: Americans report feeling hopeful and angry over the past few weeks

The final two weeks have been a tumultuous time in the US. The killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day has sparked protests nationwide over police brutality and racism towards black Americans.

While majorities in each events felt hopeful and angry over the past two weeks, a a lot bigger variety of Republicans stated they have been hopeful (80% of Republicans and 63% of Democrats) and considerably extra Democrats reported being angry (77% of Democrats and 55% of Republicans).

Overall, 41% of Americans general stated they felt proud. Broken down by get together, Republicans have been extra prone to say they really feel proud in comparison with Democrats: 58% of Republicans vs. 27% of Democrats.

By comparability, Democrats are considerably extra prone to cite being overwhelmed, ashamed and scared than Republicans. Overall, 54% of Americans report being overwhelmed in the final two weeks, 53% ashamed and 41% scared. Almost two-thirds of Democrats say they have been overwhelmed (62%) in comparison with 44% of Republicans, whereas 66% of Democrats and 41% of Republicans have stated they’re ashamed. Fifty-four % of Democrats report being scared, whereas solely 29% of Republicans agree. The ballot additionally discovered that individuals of coloration reported feeling overwhelmed and scared in a lot increased numbers than white individuals. While white individuals did not range considerably from the general proportion of Americans on lots of the feelings, 57% of individuals of coloration stated they have been overwhelmed, in contrast with 53% of white individuals. Additionally, 48% stated they have been scared over the past two weeks, in contrast with 38% of white individuals. Young individuals are the group probably to say they have been overwhelmed in the past two weeks: 67% of these youthful than 35 years previous who stated so, in comparison with 38% of these older than the age of 65. Americans over the age of 65 usually tend to say they’re hopeful and proud. Three quarters (76%) of these over 65 say they have been hopeful, in contrast with 69% of these below the age of 35. Half (50%) of individuals over 65 report feeling proud; 36% of these below the age of 35 really feel the identical. The CNN Poll was performed by SSRS June 2 by means of 7 amongst a random nationwide pattern of 1,006 adults reached on landlines or cellphones by a dwell interviewer as a part of the SSRS Omnibus survey. Results for the full pattern have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.6 proportion factors.

