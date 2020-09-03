CNN Political Director, David Chalian, breaks down a CNN survey on how Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump compare to each other 60 days far from the 2020 governmental election.
Home Top Stories CNN political director: This is a problem for Trump
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
Trump furiously denies report he disparaged military service, insulted dead and disabled troops
According to the article, Trump canceled a planned 2018 visit to honor U.S. service members who died in Europe during World World I at...
‘Mockery of justice’: Ex-deputy minister critical of court restructuring plan – Armenian News
In an interview with Tert.am, a former deputy minister of justice voiced his critical approach to the proposed justice reforms for creating a Supreme...
Bhaichung Bhutia – East Bengal and Mohun Bagan make the ISL bigger!
The Indian football legend believes that the presence of the two Kolkata giants will add great value to ISL… East Bengal took...
Turkey’s push for energy security needs more renewables than gas
On Aug. 21, Turkey President Recep Erdogan announced the discovery of some 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Tuna-1 fields in...
Micro SD SDXC Card 400GB Memory Card High Speed Class 10 with Free Adapter,...
Price: (as of - Details) Micro SD SDXC Card 400GB Memory Card High Speed Class 10 with Free Adapter, Designed for Android Smartphones Powerful...
NASA Discovered a Faster, Cheaper Way of Getting to The Moon… And Patented It
The Moon is both seductively close to Earth and cosmically far away: Decades after the end of the space race, it remains extraordinarily expensive...
NFL’s Washington Football Team facing new allegations of sexual harassment within the organization
Rachel Engelson, a former director in the team's marketing and client services department, detailed the harassment to Schaap on the "ESPN Daily" podcast saying,...
Tecno introduces Camon 16, 16 Pro and 16 Premier
The smartphone brand Tecno has just introduced its latest series of smartphones, called Camon 16. It includes three phones - Tecno Camon 16...