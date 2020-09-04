CNN Medical Reporter Says Trump ‘Has Blood On His Hands’ For Mocking People ‘Wearing A Mask’

On Friday, CNN senior medical reporter Elizabeth Cohen stated that President Donald Trump has “blood on his hands” for mocking people who use masks.

During a project look on Thursday, Trump discussed Joe Biden, stating, “Did you ever see a man that likes a mask as much as him? And then he makes a speech and he always — not always but a lot of times he has it hanging down, but you know what? It gives him a feeling of security.”

After declining to use a mask then stating in July using it can be “patriotic,” Trump now buffoonsBiden “Did you ever see a man that likes a mask as much as him?” Trump says in Pa. “It gives him a feeling of security. If I was a psychiatrist, I’d say this guy has some big issues” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 4, 2020

Trump On Biden And His Mask: ‘This Guy’ s Got Some Big Issues’

“If I were a psychiatrist, right? No?” Trump included. “I would say this guy’s got some big issues.”

Cohen attended to Trump’s Biden remarks by stating, “Isn’ t it paradoxical that the factor for the uptick is since people are not using masks the method they’re expected to. So when we hear our president tease somebody for using a mask, our …