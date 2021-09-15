CNN investigates deadly US drone strike in Afghanistan
CNN investigates deadly US drone strike in Afghanistan

To US officials, the driver of the car was an ISIS-K facilitator they feared was involved in a plot to attack Kabul’s international airport. To his family and colleagues at a US nonprofit, 43-year-old Zamarai Ahmadi was an aid worker applying for a US visa to get his family out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. CNN investigates.

