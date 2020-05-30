CNN Host Van Jones Says White Liberals Who Voted For Hillary Clinton Are More Dangerous Than The KKK

CNN host and shameless liberal Van Jones simply shocked many when he stated that white liberals who voted for Hillary Clinton are literally extra harmful than the Ku Klux Klan.

“It’s not the racist white person who is in the Ku Klux Klan that we have to worry about. It’s the white liberal Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in Central Park who would tell you right now, you know, people like that – ‘oh, I don’t see race, race is no big deal to me, I see us all as the same, I give to charities,’” Jones started. “But the minute she sees a black man who she does not respect or who she has a slight thought against, she weaponized race like she had been trained by the Aryan Nation.”

Not stopping there, Jones went on to say that even white liberals can’t assist being “racist.”

“A Klan member could not have been better trained to pick up the […] phone and tell the police it’s a black man, ‘African-American man, come get him.’ So even the most liberal, well-intentioned white person has a virus in his or her brain that can be activated at an instant,” he added. “And so what you’re seeing now is a curtain falling away. And those of us who have been burdened by this every minute, every second of our entire lives are fragile right now. We are fragile right now. We are tired.”

Van Jones simply stated that Hillary Clinton supporters are a much bigger menace to black individuals than the KKK. pic.twitter.com/6vnwUmOrcA — Seanologues on YouTube! (@seankent) May 29, 2020

Racial tensions are at an all-time excessive this week after the loss of life of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody on Monday. Following his loss of life, a viral video confirmed a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him down as he frantically instructed the cop that he couldn’t breath.

Aside from the Floyd incident, there was one other incident this week during which a white woman in Central Park known as police to report “suspicious” African American man, who wasn’t discovered to be doing something fallacious. These racial incidents mixed with weeks of being in lockdown as a consequence of COVID-19 have prompted tensions to boil all around the nation, and for chaos to ensue for ever and ever.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 29, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

Read extra at LifeZette:

