CNN Gets Schooled In Interview With Straightforward Black Sheriff

Word is circulating in DC that several people at CNN may be on the chopping block due to a last Tuesday interview gone horribly wrong by the standards of CNN.

By less leftist and more reasonable standards, it went perfectly and served the cable news network right for assuming a person’s views just because of the skin color.

Burke County, GA, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said in a interview last Tuesday that Atlanta police Officer Garrett Rolfe was “completely justified” in shooting 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, whose death sparked a brand new round of riots.

“This is the third law enforcement agency I’ve been head of,” Williams, who is black, told CNN. “Every agency I’ve gone to, I’ve required every officer who carries a Taser to be tased with it, so that you understand the incapacitation.”

The problem for CNN was that show bookers had assumed, because Williams is black, the sheriff would criticize the shooting and chalk it around racial hatred. When Williams went south on them the reporter was caught flat-footed and tried to retrieve the interview gone bad, to comical results.

Burke County, Georgia, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says the shooting of Rayshard Brooks was “completely justified.”

“There’s nothing malicious or sadistic in the way these officers behaved,” that he says, adding that this case can’t be in comparison to those of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/Px6hwdffZN — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) June 16, 2020

Williams laid out his case:

“Five seconds; 1,001, 1,002, 1,003, 1,004, 1,005. That’s five whole seconds [when] if an officer is hit with that Taser he, all of his muscles will soon be locked up and he’ll have the shortcoming to move and also to respond. And yet he’s still in charge of every weapon on his belt. So, if that officer was hit, that he still features a firearm on his side and the probability of him being stomped in the head or having his firearm taken and used against him was a probability. And so that he did what he needed seriously to do. And this was a totally justified shooting.”

“So you think lethal force here was necessary?” asked CNN anchor Brianna Keilar, trying to spin her solution of the predicament. But Williams had already said it was.

He argued that the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution permits it in this type of situation, saying, “There’s nothing malicious or sadistic in the manner these officers behaved. It’s very regrettable that regulations enforcement leaders in their state of Georgia have not emerge and stood together with this case. I believe it’s political and it’s senseless.

“We’re sending the wrong message to our black youth,” that he added. “We’re telling them that it’s OK, that they can run from the police, that they can take a weapon from the police, they can fight with the police, and point their weapon at the police, and expect nothing to happen. That is the wrong message to send to black youth.”

Then hilariously, after Williams has confidently said numerous times he is certain Rolfe acted appropriately, Keilar pathetically squeaks out: “It appears like you don’t know. It sounds like you are saying perhaps there might be a possibility that maybe that escalation to the use of the Taser may possibly not have happened then if it were a white man [under arrest].”

Williams had said precisely the opposite during the entire interview. But Keilar knows how bad it really is and is attempting to salvage one or two lines to cover herself. It isn’t working.

“I’m not saying that at all,” Williams responded. “I’m saying that what happened in the Brooks case is completely justified, 100 percent. And an officer generally goes to work every day, he’s not concerned about whether a perpetrator is black or white. He’s there to do a job.”

More law enforcement chiefs like Williams are sorely needed in this nation. And additionally, it almost goes without saying, after that exemplory instance of deranged unsuccessful spin, less anchors like Keilar would do this country well.

