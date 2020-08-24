CNN ‘Fact Checks’ President Trump During Middle Of RNC Speech

CNN cut off President Donald Trump for a supposed “fact check” during his speech at the RNC, comparing him to Pontius Pilate.

“Wrong, Misleading, Or Outright Lies”

When President Trump spoke at the RNC on Monday, his speech was broadcast on most networks, including CNN. However, they decided that the best thing to do would be to “interrupt” the President and “fact check” him whenever he said something contrary to mainstream opinion – in this case, he discussed the possibility of fraud relating to mail-in voting – a serious concern.

“After vowing to have a positive convention, the president goes negative in its first moments,” host Anderson Cooper said. “He started off falsely attacking mail-in voting. He’s continuing to attack mail-in voting as his postmaster general testifies that the attacks are ‘unhelpful.’ That’s his own postmaster general.”

“He falsely accused Democrats of wanting to shut down the country to hurt the economy and somehow help them at the ballot box. Unclear how angering the entire country by shutting down would help them at the ballot box,” Cooper continued, claiming that President Trump was rolling out “all the most recent greatest hits and false statements.”

John King, CNN’s Chief National Correspondent, said that a lot of what…