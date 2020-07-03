CNN executive raises eyebrows with snarky response to Trump as former network staffer takes notice

FOX NEWS CHANNEL FINISHES QUARTER WITH RECORD-SETTING VIEWERSHIP

CNN head of strategic communications Matt Dornic responded straight to the president on Twitter.

“CNN is not seeking a new head of programming. But there is a job opening up at the White House,” Dornic wrote.

This is hardly the primary time that CNN executives have mocked the president in a public setting, which is traditionally uncommon for information network administration. Dornic is outspoken on Twitter about his disdain for Trump’s anti-CNN tweets regularly, as is the network’s verified communications division Twitter account – the exact same division that Dornic oversees.

CNN political analyst and editor-at-large Chris Cillizza liked the newest jab, captioning the tweet, “And this is why Dornic is the absolute best.”

But not everyone agrees with Cillizza.

Former CNN senior digital producer Steve Krakauer, who now edits the Fourth Watch media e-newsletter, identified that executives from other networks wouldn’t get away with such partisan opinion.

“I have to say, there’s something refreshing about a CNN executive feeling completely unrestrained in stating his personal political objective of electing Joe Biden. I do wonder what the media reaction would be if a Fox News exec did this in 2012 responding to President Obama,” Krakauer wrote.

When reached for remark, Dornic directed Fox News to a follow-up tweet he despatched on Thursday when a consumer responded by telling him not to get “arrogant” concerning the upcoming election. “Learn from 2016,” the consumer wrote.

“Not a prediction. A fact. There is a job opening up, which is why we’re having an election,” Dornic responded.

The CNN exec declined further remark.

Dornic has additionally retweeted anti-Trump messages from Hillary Clinton, The Lincoln Project and George Conway over the previous few days. Earlier this week, CNN’s verified public relations Twitter account talked down to the president in response to a distinct Trump tweet about cable information rankings.

“This is exhausting. But [White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany] says you can read and also consume intelligence verbally. So consider reading this or asking one of your staffers to read it aloud to you,” the @CNNPR deal with wrote, linking to a press launch concerning the network’s current rankings.

“Cuomo Prime Time” was truly CNN’s most-watched present through the second quarter of 2020, however solely completed No. 17 general amongst cable information applications – behind 13 Fox News reveals and three MSNBC reveals.

The primetime CNN present completed behind quite a lot of daytime choices on the opposite cable information stations such as “Outnumbered,” “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino,” “Bill Hemmer Reports” and even MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”

Meanwhile, Krakauer wasn’t the one former CNN worker to criticize the network this week. CNN was ridiculed on Wednesday after publishing a narrative about manufacturers persevering with to promote on Facebook amid a protest launched by a civil-rights group. NBC News’ Dylan Byers, who used to work as a media reporter for CNN, scolded his former employer.

“So this feels closer to activism than reporting,” Byers wrote to accompany CNN’s tweet selling the article.

