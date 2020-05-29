CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez has been arrested while covering Minneapolis protests live on the air Friday.

The crew, together with correspondent Omar Jimenez, had been handcuffed and detained as Jimenez gave a live report on a Minneapolis avenue shortly after 5 a.m. CT (6 a.m. ET).

Police instructed the crew they had been being detained as a result of they had been instructed to maneuver, and did not, one member of the CNN crew relayed to the community.

Jimenez could possibly be seen holding his CNN badge while reporting, figuring out himself as a reporter, and telling the officers the crew would transfer wherever officers wanted them to. An officer gripped his arm as Jimenez talked, then put him in handcuffs.

“We can move back to where you like. We are live on the air here. … Put us back where you want us. We are getting out of your way — wherever you want us (we’ll) get out of your way,” Jimenez mentioned earlier than he was led away.

“We were just getting out of your way when you were advancing through the intersection,” Jimenez mentioned.

CNN’s Josh Campell, who additionally was in the space however not standing with the on-air crew, mentioned he, too, was approached by police, however was allowed to stay.

“I identified myself … they said, ‘OK, you’re permitted to be in the area,'” recounted Campbell, who’s white. “I was treated much differently than (Jimenez) was.”

Jimenez and the crew had been reporting from the website — close to a metropolis police division precinct that protesters had burned and officers had deserted in a single day. About a block away, a hearth was burning at a special, four-story constructing that had contained eating places.

Over 100 state cops in physique armor and riot gear had arrived and lined up close to the space the place the CNN crew was, close to the precinct constructing on East Lake Street.

After the photographer was arrested, his digicam was set on the floor and continued to transmit live photos.