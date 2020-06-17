CNN Contributor Van Jones on Trump’s Police Reform Order – ‘Good Stuff’

CNN political analyst Van Jones praised President Trump’s police reform executive order, stating it was “good stuff” and “a step in the right direction.”

The President worked together with police force and community leaders to pursue safer policing and, by extension, safer communities in the wake of racial unrest resulting from the death of George Floyd.

Jones pointed to varied positives in Trump’s order, including a database for ‘bad cops,’ banning the use of a chokehold in circumstances where in fact the officer’s life is not in danger, among other aspects.

“The executive order is a good thing —uh, mainly because you saw the support of law enforcement there,” that he admitted.

“There’s movement in the direction of a database for bad cops,” Jones continued. “We’ve never had a federal database for bad cops, that’s why these bad cops go all over the place doing bad stuff.”

“The idea that you can now have de-escalators now alongside cops. You can talk people down, and not shoot people down,” that he explained. “The choke-hold, that’s common ground now between Pelosi and Trump. So, you see—good stuff there.”

CNN’s Van Jones: “The executive order is a good thing.” pic.twitter.com/gfuNyOSxNK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2020

Trump Did in 40 Minutes What Biden Couldn’t Do In 40 Years

President Trump’s executive action is broad and effective, channeling the anger of a nation and turning it into actual meaningful reforms that can be built upon.

And it doesn’t demonize law enforcement by painting them with a sweeping brush of racism as Democrats and virtually every other commentator on CNN does.

“Law enforcement officers provide the essential protection that all Americans require to raise their families and lead productive lives,” the order reads.

“The relationship between our fellow citizens and law enforcement officers is an important element in their ability to provide that protection,” it continues. “By working directly with their communities, law enforcement officers can help foster a safe environment where we all can prosper.”

Trump’s executive order provides supplemental funding for police departments that meet prescribed criteria.

As quickly as Trump taken care of immediately the crisis, Biden, by comparison, has spent decades in government and done a bit more than set race relations in America back.

Biden spent much of his career building up the systems of mass incarceration that have decimated Black communities. He then failed to make any meaningful changes throughout his eight years as Vice President.

As President Trump put it, “Obama and Biden didn’t fix this during their eight-year period because they didn’t know how.”

Joe Biden had nearly a half century to reform America’s police. He did nothing. President Trump is taking action to repair Joe Biden’s mistakes! As @RealDonaldTrump just said, “We have to break old patterns of failure.” pic.twitter.com/YV5VeIxMou — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 16, 2020

Jones Praises Conservatives For Criminal Justice Reform

Jones has repeatedly, and maybe at times reluctantly, praised President Trump and conservatives to be leaders in the movement for criminal justice reform.

He even seemed at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2019 to applaud their efforts.

“Here’s the offer — the conservative movement in this country … is now the best choice on this problem of [criminal justice] reform…” Jones said. “Take some dadgum credit for being smart. Take some dadgum credit for getting it right.”

President Trump, it seems, gets it right once again while Congress bickers and flounders, accomplishing almost no.