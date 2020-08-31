CNN Continues Fairytale – Calls Fiery And Destructive Kenosha Riots ‘Peaceful’

In the wee little hours of Tuesday early morning CNN press reporter Omar Jimenez was standing in the middle of a fiery violent out- of- control riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

CNN is rather conscious Republicans are scoring points at their convention with attacks versus Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and violent riots in basic. So the word needs to have boiled down from on high: No matter if an A- bomb blows up within view of the video camera, the circumstance is “peaceful.”

CNN Takes It Too Far

CNN took it a bit too far and after that spent for it. As Jimenez was standing in front of the wild blaze, the chyron at the bottom of the screen read, “FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING.”

Fiery however primarily … tranquil? Was the firebombing of Dresden fiery however primarily peaceful? Is the Marianas Trench deep however primarily shallow? Is Joe Biden cripplingly baffled with life however primarily a genius?

RELATED: CNN Relentlessly Mocked After Calling Kenosha Riots ‘Fiery But Mostly Peaceful’

Such should be the panic at CNN that this kind of absurdity is now thought about standard procedure. Conservatives made sure to strike.

“Clowns. Irresponsible clowns. It’s not even funny. Months of enabling violence and destruction by ignoring and downplaying it, thereby eliminating any pressure on politicians to take action,” composed …