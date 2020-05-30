CNN Center in Atlanta damaged during protests

At round 6 p.m. ET, protesters started shifting towards the entrance of the CNN Center, the place police had gathered. Over the subsequent few hours, the gang swelled as SWAT was known as in to assist with crowd management.

By about 7 p.m. ET, protesters might be seen damaging CNN Center in downtown Atlanta, which is sandwiched between Philips Arena and Centennial Park.

Protesters have been seen vandalizing CNN’s brand exterior its workplaces, breaking the constructing’s glass and getting into the middle. Protesters have been additionally heard chanting anti-media rhetoric.