CNN avoids strong jobs report, Ghislaine Maxwell arrest during primetime

While the liberal network covered both news items each day, the stories were noticeably absent during the network’s primetime programming involving the 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Instead, the channel mainly dedicated to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Cuomo Prime Time” anchor Chris Cuomo had two hours of coverage after taking over for Don Lemon at 10 p.m. But despite having double the airtime, the stories weren’t touched.

Earlier in the day, CNN also raised eyebrows when it skipped President Trump’s remarks from the White House touting the positive economic numbers amid the rebound from national shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“CNN can decide not to cover whatever it chooses, but its choices are so transparently biased against the president that it damages CNN more than Trump. CNN is simply signaling to people to get their information elsewhere, which based on the ratings, a lot of people are doing,” Cornell Law School professor and media critic William A. Jacobson told Fox News about the network’s decision never to air the president’s remarks.

CNN did not straight away respond to Fox News’ obtain comment.

The positive jobs numbers were covered during primetime on Fox News’ “Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle” and Maxwell’s arrest was covered on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “Hannity.”

“MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes” covered both the jobs report and Maxwell’s arrest while “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” just covered the arrest, though host Lawrence O’Donnell notably stressed President Trump’s past ties to Maxwell and Epstein. “The Rachel Maddow Show” covered neither.

