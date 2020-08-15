Cluster of Covid-19 identified in UNC Chapel Hill fraternity

There were 294,237 brand-new Covid -19 cases reported to the World Health Organization in the last 24 hr, according to a circumstance report releasedSaturday The overall number of cases that have actually been reported to WHO from around the world is now 21 million.

The increase in recently reported cases sets another record for cases reported to WHO within a 24-hour duration. The previous record was set July 31 when 292,527 brand-new cases of Covid -19 were reported.

Saturday’s report kept in mind there were 9,985 extra Covid -19 deaths reported to WHO in the previous 24 hr, bringing the overall number of deaths worldwide to 755,786.