‘Clueless’ is getting a series reboot, this time with Dionne Davenport as the lead

“A baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans,” a description of the reveal checks out. “How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend.”

The program is set to be composed by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey, both of whom have actually dealt with programs like “Will and Grace” and “Man with a Plan.”

This isn’t the initially reboot of “Clueless,” which was a loosely based retelling of Jane Austen’s “Emma,” following the experiences of Horowitz as she browsed altering relationship characteristics and love in high school. The program has actually ended up being a cult favorite of sorts, primarily for its renowned catchphrases and popular culture recommendations.