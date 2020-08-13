Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – Nintendo Switch



Price: $39.99

(as of Aug 13,2020 02:50:19 UTC – Details)



Play and discover 51 board games, tabletop games, and more all in one package—Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. This diverse collection includes games from all over the world across multiple genres, from favorites like Chess to international hits like Mancala! Some of the games are multiplayer, including options for up to four people playing via local wireless*, and in some cases Online Play** is supported too: choose three games, match up with other players, and play against rivals around the world. Whether you like to sit and strategize or rely on reflexes, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics contains games from across an array of genres for you to play and discover. Each game is presented with stunning detail. Strategic players will feel right at home with games like Four-in-a-row, while those who prefer to use their reflexes can enjoy games like Slot Cars! With board games, card games, sports, and more, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is an eclectic collection of games to play on your Nintendo Switch. Join the fun with the free Clubhouse Games Guest Pass With this free supplementary software, you can play any of the more than 40 multiplayer games featured in Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics when you connect locally with someone who owns the full game*! This software also includes four games for you to try on your own or with friends**. *Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. **Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately. *** Free supplementary software will be available to download from Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch system. Up to three players with this supplementary software can enjoy a selection of games in local multiplayer with a player who owns the full version of the game. Full version of the game and systems sold separately.

Play your favorite games or explore and learn new ones with tutorial and assist features

Play alone or with friends locally*** and online*

Each game is presented with stunning detail as dice clack, marbles glimmer, and chess pieces tumble off the board when it’s jostled.

Free supplementary software available on Nintendo eShop lets you connect with someone who owns the full game you will be able to play all the games that can be played locally