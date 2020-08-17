Club Brugge showed the right attitude to beat KAS Eupen – Diatta

The 21-year-old winger has actually admired his group’s attitude following their extensive triumph over the Pandas in Sunday’s Belgian elite department video game

Krepin Diatta has actually admired Club Brugge’s mindset in their 3-0 victory over KAS Eupen in Sunday’s Belgian elite department encounter.

With Youssouph Badji offering Philippe Clement’s males a first-half lead, the 21-year-old winger sealed triumph with a 2nd half double while Ruud Vormer headed house the 4th.

After installing an amazing efficiency, the Senegal global was changed in the 87th minute by Nigeria’s David Okereke

After losing to Antwerp in the Belgian Cup and Sporting Charleroi in the league’s opening video game, the result at Kehrwegstadion assisted them end their bad run.

Speaking to club site after the encounter, Diatta applauded his group for grinding out the result versus Benat San Jose’s Pandas– which he associated to their favorable frame of mind.

“I hope that with this 4-0 away win, we have eliminated all the negativity from the previous two games. Let us say that this is a much-needed victory for us,” the Oslo Academy item informed club website.

” I believed we left to an excellent start and after Badji made it 1-0 with a low slider, we had the video game under control.

“Despite the really bad weather, we handled …