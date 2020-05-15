Club Brugge awarded Belgian Pro League title as season ended early | Football News







Club Brugge have actually been awarded the Belgian Pro League title after the league board chose to finish the season early.

At a conference on Friday, the Pro League board of supervisors validated the choice made on April 2 advising the season ought to be stopped in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The board additionally chose lower club Waasland Beveren will certainly be delegated to the Proximus League and also a play-off round will certainly be dipped into the beginning of following season to choose which clubs will certainly get approved for UEFA competitors.

Runaway leaders Brugge rested 15 factors in advance of second-placed KAA Gent after 29 matchdays prior to the season was stopped briefly in March.

More to comply with …