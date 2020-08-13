CLToys Girls Building Blocks Toys 254 Pieces Princess Castle Toys for Girls Pink Palace King’s Banquet Bricks Toys Construction Play Set for Kids Age 6-12 and Up



Price: $34.99 - $29.74

(as of Aug 13,2020 20:58:41 UTC – Details)



★★★★★

【Create Funny Time】Features a pink palace castle 8.3(L)*6.3(W)*11.8(H)inch, with a table, 6 chairs, 2 glasses and 6 plates for banquet, plus 1 decoration sticker, 2 Mini dolls. Come and build a fairy tale princess castle with your kids.

【Clear Building Steps】The building bricks set include full-color instruction manual. Easy to play for the kids and their friends.

【Best Gift Idea】254 pieces – castle building set. It will be a best birthday or Christmas gift for kids, and also a fantastic decoration in your room.

【All Pass ASTM F963-17 & CPSIA TEST】Made of ABS material with high security level. No smell, smooth without burrs, colorful and solid.

【Comes Boxed】Exquisite packaging for pink castle building toys. Package Size: 10.8inch(L)×10inch(W)×2.3(H)inch.