Clowning around! Baby Percy giggles hysterically when his mother juggles balls in adorable video 

Adorable footage shows a child uncontrollably laughing as that he watches his mother juggling.

Baby Percy is sitting on to the floor in Dumfries and Galloway while his mother plays with the plastic toys in front of him.

His mother can be sitting on to the floor, juggling the clear plastic balls in one hand.

At one point, Percy looks far from the camera, holding among the clear plastic balls, and stops laughing.

But when his mother holds one of the plastic balls in front of him that he immediately continues giggling in the clip filmed on June 1.

At the end of the first the main clip, the ball lands in Percy’s lap and he grabs it in his hands with another ball that he was already holding.

His mother says: ‘Look, Perc, what’s this? Ready?’ as she prepares to start out juggling.

She continues juggling and listening to Percy’s hysterical laughter as she affectionately calls him ‘you weirdo’.