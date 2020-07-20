Cloud Weighted Blanket Cool Twin Size Adults, 100% Natural Cotton (Light Grey, 15LB | 48”72”)



Price: $27.90

(as of Jul 20,2020 18:09:37 UTC – Details)



WHY YOU NEED IT: If you too have problems with sleeping, sleep deprivation or even more serious conditions , then we have an item that can help you get the peaceful sleep you have been dreaming of for a long time: the weighted blanket. It will give you a comfortable hugging feeling and a sweet dreaming night.

A SPECIAL TECHNOLOGY: This premium weighted blanket was designed to weight approximately 10% of your total body in order to relax yourself by simulating the feeling of being held or hugged.

DURABLE AND PORTABLE: This soft and comfortable blanket has pockets which are smaller to ensure the glass beads evenly distributed in each pocket. Our improved quality of fabric makes the blanket thinner and softer without changing the weight, with also clear glass beads, a light fabric that lets your skin breathe.

TOP TECHNOLOGY: Weighted Blankets using advanced sewing techniques can avoid quilting cracking and glass bead leakage. So our blankets have the perfect quality and long life.

EASY HOME CARE: Simply machine wash low and hang dry.From one cleaning to the next, the comforter remains wonderfully soft and cozy.

24 HOURS CUSTOMER SERVICE: All our durable and stylish weighted blankets for sleeping issues are here to make all your night a wonderful and comfortable one. ORDER NOW and have the most comfortable and resting sleep of your life!If you have any problem and concerns about weighted blanket pls contact with us freely we will solve the problem aspa.