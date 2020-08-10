Cloud Mountain 60 Can or 18 Bottles Beverage Refrigerator or Wine Cooler with Glass Door for Beer, soda or Wine – Mini Fridge Used in the Room, Office or Bar – Drink Freezer for Party



Store beer, sodas and wine all in one convenient unit with the Cloud Mountain wine and beverage cooler. The mini refrigerator is perfect for you to keep a variety of beverages on hand for guests. Small size and large capacity work perfectly in home, business, dorm room or at any event.

Hold up to 60 cans or 17 bottles

Temperature Range: 40 ℉- 60 ℉

Capacity: 1.6 Cu.Ft space

Noise level: 38 dB

Product Dimensions: 17.5″ L x 18.6″ W x 19.6″ H

Installation Type: Freestanding

Shelves: 2 wire shelves

With a user-friendly touch screen panel and the high efficient compressor, the beverage cooler can perfectly set the temperature down to 40 ℉.

The shelves are adjustable to fit various sizes of bottles or cans. The removable shelves make the refrigerator easy to clean.

The blue soft LED interior light allows you to see your beverages, day or night. Meanwhile, the beautiful light adds color to your home decoration.

The double-pane glass door effectively prevents heat loss and keeps the temperature cool.

Capacity

85 can or 24 bottles

90 can or 26 bottles

120 can or 36 bottles

60 can or 18 bottles

Shelves

5 wire shelves

3 wire shelves

3 glass shelves and 1 chrome wire shelve

2 wire shelves

Digital Control Panel

✓

✓

Color

Black

Silver and Black

Black

Black

