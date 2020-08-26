Cloud bread keto recipe: What is cloud bread?

Some folks liken it to cotton candy. Others to meringue or angel food cake. Part bread, part sweet treat, cloud bread has, well, soared in popularity over the last several weeks, hijacking social media feeds and giving homebound amateur cooks some serious whisklash (yeah, we’re coining that term) in the process.

Just type in #cloudbread on TikTok and you’ll see a sky-high 2.4 billion views. Over on Instagram, the hashtag appears on 35,000-plus posts.

To get the inside scoop on just what exactly this trendy recipe (which can also be made with a keto-friendly twist) is all about and the tools you’ll need to whip up your own batch, we checked in with Rachel Samson of Stick a Fork in Me and Valentina Mussi of Sweet Portfolio for their best cloud bread tips and tricks. (Hint: When it comes to fun add-ins, the, ahem, sky’s the limit.)

Cloud bread, according to Samson, has actually been around in different forms for years. “I don’t know if it can technically be classified as bread, as its only ingredients are egg whites, corn starch and sugar,” she says. “I’ve seen variations made with Greek yogurt, cream cheese and even savory ‘cloud eggs.’ I would consider cloud bread something like a lighter form of angel food cake.”

Mussi agrees with the angel food cake description, noting that the fluffy concoction slightly resembles a round loaf of bread.

…