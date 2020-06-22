Cloud and complexity in IT

It’s a vintage story by now—cloud may be the computing into the future. What is becoming evident in recent years, however, is cloud has established it self as the computing of the present—and the agile IT architecture it has enabled is crucial to any organization’s efforts to increase efficiency and business resilience. In other words, transitioning IT capabilities to the cloud is seen as a (if not the) critical success factor to realizing digital transformation goals. An MIT Technology Review Insights survey has unearthed that while an overwhelming most of technology decision-makers are using the cloud to work with more speed and agility, many believe they are maybe not moving fast enough to attain those benefits. Here would be the main findings: