It’s a vintage story by now—cloud may be the computing into the future. What is becoming evident in recent years, however, is cloud has established it self as the computing of the present—and the agile IT architecture it has enabled is crucial to any organization’s efforts to increase efficiency and business resilience. In other words, transitioning IT capabilities to the cloud is seen as a (if not the) critical success factor to realizing digital transformation goals. An MIT Technology Review Insights survey has unearthed that while an overwhelming most of technology decision-makers are using the cloud to work with more speed and agility, many believe they are maybe not moving fast enough to attain those benefits. Here would be the main findings:
Home Technology Cloud and complexity in IT
Most Popular
Coronavirus live news: Saudi Arabia closes borders to hajj attendees as global Covid-19 cases...
7.53pm EDT 19:53 In leafier, greener, altogether more oxygenated news, Barcelona’s El Liceu opera house reopened on Monday with a concert to an audience of...
Supreme Judicial Council ‘falls short of mission to protect judges’, former ombudswoman claims –...
The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) falls short of realizing its task to protect judges against abuse, according to the initial ombudsperson of Armenia. In...
Kourtney Kardashian Wears ANOTHER Of Scott Disick’s Shirts! See His Flirty Response!
Is there a saying for sharing wardrobes? The couple that swaps outfits together, eventually gets together…? Cute colloquialisms aside, that’s the question on everyone’s...
Amazfit Stratos 3 launched in India
Amazfit introduced its Stratos 3 smartwatch to the Indian market early in the day today. Targeted at athletes and sports enthusiasts, the Stratos...
Mystics’ Natasha Cloud, LaToya Sanders to skip WNBA season
Their announcements follow those of other WNBA players who have said they won’t be a part of plans for a 22-game schedule that...
Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and More Riverdale Stars Speak Out Against Sexual Misconduct Claims
After sexual misconduct allegations were made against Riverdale stars, co-stars Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes have spoken out publicly denying the claims. On Sunday, Sprouse addressed...