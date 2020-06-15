Closing gala concert of Aram Khachaturian competition to take place today – Panorama

The winners of the 16th Khachaturian International Competition will undoubtedly be announced today on June 15 that will be followed by a closing gala concert. As “Aram-Khachaturian Competition” Cultural Foundation reports, the event will undoubtedly be streamed on the First Channel at 22.00 Yerevan time.

This year’s competition is specialized in violin. The Khachaturian International Competition is using number of technological solutions and artificial intelligence for this year’s edition. Particularly, the winners will perform with the orchestral accompaniment from the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra remotely having an opportunity to choose their suitable version and combine their performance with the orchestral accompaniment through a special app. The concert will feature composer Aram Khachaturian’s Violin Concerto.

The Khachaturian International Competition strives to reveal talented young musicians and open new opportunities for their professional advancement.

The Khachaturian International Competition enjoys wide recognition in the global musical world. It is a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions and may be the only competition in Armenia, privileged to be held beneath the standards of this world-scale institution. The number and geographical coverage of the applications grow year by year. The Competition is held with the support of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.