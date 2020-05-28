Clive Palmer launches high court challenge to Queensland coronavirus border closure | Clive Palmer

The mining magnate, Clive Palmer, has instructed his legal professionals to start a high court challenge towards the Queensland authorities’s ongoing border closure.

The court on Thursday afternoon heard {that a} related case launched by Palmer, difficult the Western Australia border closure, would possible take a minimum of six weeks to proceed to a listening to in mid-July.

Peter Dunning QC, representing Palmer, advised the court it was hoped the instances may dovetail.

Both states have stated publicly that border closures are based mostly on well being recommendation, and that they are going to possible preserve the measures in place for a number of months.

The high court chief justice, Susan Kiefel, suggested Palmer’s legal professionals to contemplate the mining multimillionaire’s standing to convey a case towards his residence state, given his personal motion just isn’t restricted by the border closure.

Dunning stated the closure had affected Mineralogy, Palmer’s flagship firm.

Earlier Joshua Thompson, Western Australia’s solicitor-general, advised the court the state could search to current to the court “opinion evidence” to set up the reasonableness of the state’s border closure and its impact in stopping the unfold of the Covid-19 virus.

“The establishment of the constitutional facts-related reasonableness of the [border closure] measures is on the defendants [the state of Western Australia] … in this case. If you can’t, the validity of the measure has not been established.

“That’s why we will have some significant evidence in relation to that … that will require some evidence about a number of different things and some of those things may not be capable of statistical quantification.”

Palmer launched the proceedings after being denied entry to Western Australia this month.

Before the court listening to on Thursday, Palmer launched a press release calling the border closure in Queensland “an injustice”.

“I am duty-bound to show solidarity towards and do whatever is in my power to help those who are now unemployed and have businesses that have been adversely affected,” he stated of the approaching Queensland challenge.

“Opening the borders in Queensland will provide the boost needed to return jobs and prosperity to this state.

“[The premier] Annastacia Palaszczuk is discriminating against her own people by locking away the fruits of Queensland such as the Great Barrier Reef and other treasures from interstate visitors.”

Palaszczuk has stated the border closure may stay in place till September and that it was based mostly on the recommendation of the state’s chief well being officer.

The prime minister, Scott Morrison, on Wednesday stated that states with closed borders wanted to justify the choice with public well being recommendation.

While Queensland residents usually are not in a position to journey lengthy distances or take in a single day journeys inside their very own state, authorities say they won’t cease residents from coming into New South Wales subsequent week to make the most of newly-relaxed restrictions south of the border.

The scenario means a Brisbane resident can doubtlessly go to Albury 1,400km away however not lawfully journey north of Noosa, from 1 June.

The Queensland well being minister, Steven Miles, the well being division and police every advise residents they need to solely cross the border to depart the state for an important objective, however after questions from Guardian Australia police confirmed they weren’t stopping any Queenslanders from leaving or returning.

Only those that have visited coronavirus “hotspots” – of which there are none in NSW – can be required to self-isolate for 14 days on return.

“The actions of a person within another state in relation to Covid-19 are subject to that state’s chief health officer and enforcement agency,” a police spokesman stated.

Current Queensland laws restrict individuals to journey inside 150km of their houses, or 500km in the event that they dwell in outback areas. No in a single day tourism is allowed till 13 June.

From 1 June, New South Wales will enable journey to regional areas in an try to restart its native tourism business.

More than three million Queenslanders dwell inside 150km of the New South Wales border and will cross with out breaching the present native restrictions.

Miles advised Guardian Australia that the state’s border restrictions had been in place to preserve Queenslanders protected.

“There is still community transmission in Sydney and Melbourne,” Miles stated. “What we don’t want to see is that spread to Queensland

“So far, Queenslanders have done an incredible job following the directions and limiting their movements.

“We’re asking Queenslanders not to cross the border, unless for an essential service.

“As the restrictions are lifted, let’s take an inch not a mile. On 13 June, Queenslanders can holiday in Queensland within 150km of their home.

“If we all keep following the rules, restrictions will continue to be lifted.”