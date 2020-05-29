CLIVE HAMILTON: China wants nothing less than a life-and-death battle with the West 

By a majority of two,878 to 1 (with six abstentions), China’s parliament this week rubber-stamped a proposal that can change life for the residents of Hong Kong for ever.

The National People’s Congress paved the means for a sweeping new safety legislation — so draconian that it will make even Draco, the historic Greek legislator from whose title the phrase is derived, blush. It will probably be imposed in September, however its repercussions are already being felt.

It criminalises what Beijing deems to be subversion, separatism, terrorism and overseas interference — however that’s solely the begin.

Clive Hamilton (pictured) says: ‘What the new legislation actually does is trash the ‘one country, two systems’ constitutional settlement that China signed with Britain when Hong Kong was handed again to it in 1997’

What the new legislation actually does is trash the ‘one country, two systems’ constitutional settlement that China signed with Britain when Hong Kong was handed again to it in 1997.

This granted the folks of Hong Kong freedoms unknown beneath Communist Party rule in mainland China — the proper to self-govern, financial freedom, restricted election rights and a separate authorized framework.

Of course, it was at all times solely a matter of time. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) by no means supposed to honour the settlement — honour is a idea overseas to it — however was ready for the alternative. And rising impatient.

Last 12 months noticed the unfold of pro-democracy protests and violent clashes between police and activists opposed to a different piece of laws, an extradition invoice that in impact gave China the energy to arrest Hong Kong residents who voiced political dissent.

The protesters grew in confidence, gaining worldwide help as the footage of their braveness and recklessness beamed into houses throughout the globe, humiliating China’s President Xi Jinping.

But the dragon held its nerve . . . ready . . . ready.

Now, the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath is offering the good second for Beijing to pounce and to crush democratic opposition in Hong Kong with out mercy.

Within weeks we will anticipate to see the streets flooded with China’s secret police. ‘Dissident’ leaders of the 2019 protests are more likely to disappear, to be rendered to secret prisons in mainland China, the place they are going to be stored incommunicado and presumably tortured.

Hong Kong residents should not going quietly. In what could also be their final stand earlier than the full drive of China’s repressive equipment descends on them, 1000’s have taken to the streets once more this week to exhibit towards the new safety legislation. Riot police have fired pepper bullets and tons of have been arrested.

Hong Kong’s chief Carrie Lam, a Beijing puppet who echoes Communist Party conspiracy theories, says the protests are being stirred up by foreigners and don’t symbolize the majority.

It is a sinister warning of intent: pro-democracy protesters discovered to be in league with foreigners will be charged with treason beneath the new legislation. In China, traitors will be shot.

The West has responded swiftly, with the U.S. declaring on Wednesday that it not regards Hong Kong as autonomous, a transfer which will usher in punitive commerce and monetary sanctions for the territory.

In a joint assertion, the governments of the UK, Australia, Canada and the U.S. warned the new legislation would ‘dramatically erode Hong Kong’s autonomy and the system that made it so affluent’. By imposing the legislation, China was breaching its worldwide obligations beneath the 1997 Sino-British Joint Declaration.

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab mentioned the UK would prolong visa rights to Hong Kong residents if the Communist Party imposed the new legislation. To such responses, President Xi Jinping may merely shrug and put extra troops on alert.

The Hong Kong crackdown is barely the sharpest instance of the CCP’s more and more belligerent method to the remainder of the world.

Riot police have fired pepper bullets and tear fuel and tons of of protestors have been arrested

Its ambitions are far broader than the territory more and more in its grip.

Under the iron rule of the CCP, the nation that gave the world a virus that’s bringing even the West’s most profitable economies to their knees is performing at breakneck velocity to use new alternatives to advance its energy and affect. And distracted by the pandemic, we’re letting it occur.

Chinese and Indian troops are engaged in a face-off alongside their disputed border after violent clashes. China has additional boosted its naval presence in the South China Sea, the place lately it has constructed army amenities on islands and coral outcrops opposite to worldwide legislation.

It has pushed Filipino fishermen off conventional fishing grounds and stopped Vietnam exploring for oil, whereas making incursions into waters near Japan. All the whereas, the ever-nervous Taiwan waits and wonders if its big neighbour will attempt to take again management of the island by drive.

In a less dramatic however no less vital style, China has been dialling up the ‘rage-o-meter’ on one other entrance.

Last month, Australia’s overseas minister, Marise Payne, proposed an impartial world inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus outbreak. An inquiry into a disaster of this scale appears a wholly affordable demand, however Beijing angrily rebuked Australia for its impertinence, accusing it of being a ‘U.S. lackey’.

China’s ambassador in Canberra upped the ante by threatening a Chinese client boycott of Australian exports.

That aggression prompted a present of unity from different Western nations, regardless of their very own dependency on commerce with, and funding from, China for financial progress.

And it labored — for a time. When 194 nations of the World Health Assembly agreed unanimously to carry an impartial worldwide inquiry into the pandemic, President Xi backed down, lauded worldwide co-operation — and China voted for the decision.

But Beijing wasn’t completed with Australia, and introduced an 80 per cent tariff on barley imports, and a ban on a massive slice of beef gross sales whereas additionally threatening coal imports.

Does this matter to British readers? Yes. China, the world’s second largest financial system and more likely to be the largest inside a decade or two, is a grasp practitioner of the darkish artwork of ‘economic statecraft’ — extracting political acquiescence by threatening financial ache.

Across Europe, China’s diplomats have been let off the leash and are practising Xi Jinping’s aggressive new ‘wolf warrior diplomacy’. Pictured: China President Xi Jinping votes on laws regarding Hong Kong on May 28

It is blackmail by some other title, and South Korea, Japan and Taiwan know all about it.

Canada, too, has been on the sharp finish of Beijing’s intimidation techniques since late 2018, when it arrested, on an extradition warrant, a senior govt from Huawei (the Chinese telecoms big run by a former member of the Red Army — it’s a acquainted title given its controversial function in constructing Britain’s deliberate 5G community.)

Since then, two Canadians arrested on trumped up expenses have been rotting in Chinese jails, and Beijing has imposed bans on imports of Canadian beef and pork.

After years of being groomed by Beijing, Canada’s enterprise and political elites, together with prime minister Justin Trudeau, nonetheless consider that the finest coverage is to permit China to stroll throughout them.

Last month, the Communist Party’s hyper-nationalist English-language newspaper, Global Times, wrote: ‘Australia is always there, making trouble. It is a bit like chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s sneakers. Sometimes it’s important to discover a stone to rub it off.’

Make no mistake all of that is coming Britain’s means. Across Europe, China’s diplomats have been let off the leash and are practising Xi Jinping’s aggressive new ‘wolf warrior diplomacy’.

In November, throughout a dispute over a kidnapped Chinese-born Swedish bookseller and critic of Beijing, China’s ambassador in Stockholm informed Swedish public radio: ‘We treat our friends with fine wine, but for our enemies we have shotguns.’

or China, it’s at all times may over proper. When criticised a few years in the past at a assembly of south-east Asian states, China’s overseas minister retorted: ‘China is a big country and other countries are small countries, and that’s simply a reality.’ Pictured: File photograph of China’s National folks’s Congress

At the top of France’s Covid-19 disaster, China’s ambassador to France condemned Western media studies that ‘defame China’, and wrongly claimed that French nursing house employees ‘abandoned their jobs overnight, deserted collectively, leaving their residents to die of hunger and disease’.

Elsewhere in Europe, Beijing has gained a few associates by exploiting Euroscepticism and deploying strategic investments.

Italy was the first Western nation to enroll to the Belt and Road Initiative — Xi Jinping’s grand plan to create a Chinese sphere of affect stretching throughout the globe — and is now performing as China’s bridgehead into Europe.

Similarly, Beijing is displaying munificence — money, assist in sort, private protecting gear — to international locations battling Covid-19, whereas pressuring them to enroll to Belt and Road. For China, it’s at all times may over proper. When criticised a few years in the past at a assembly of south-east Asian states, China’s overseas minister retorted: ‘China is a big country and other countries are small countries, and that’s simply a reality.’

The Global Times has defended China’s newly pugnacious angle by arguing that the days of being ‘inscrutable’ are over.

The individuals are not ‘satisfied with a flaccid diplomatic tone’, but the West ‘can only resort to a hysterical hooligan-style diplomacy in an attempt to maintain its waning dignity’.

A examine of inside celebration paperwork and speeches makes it clear the CCP sees itself as engaged in a life-or-death wrestle with the West.

Beijing has been mobilising supporters overseas, together with abroad Chinese in Britain particularly. Pictured: President Xi Jinping arrives at the National People’s Congress on May 25

Shaping the world narrative in ways in which strengthen and legitimise China’s pre-eminent place in the world is important to victory.

The celebration refers to it as ‘discourse control’ and it’s been pouring monumental assets into influencing Western media, public opinion and academia. And Beijing has been mobilising supporters overseas, together with abroad Chinese in Britain particularly.

There are extra than 120,000 Chinese college students at British establishments. Some, corralled by CCP-linked organisations, have intimidated and silenced Hong Kong democracy supporters at universities in Warwick, Sheffield, Lancaster and elsewhere.

Vice-chancellors, revelling in the circulate of Chinese college charges, mouth platitudes about free speech however do nothing.

As we emerge into a post-Covid world, pundits are attempting to guess the lie of the land. Nothing issues extra to Britain than the contours of the new panorama.

After severing its hyperlink with Europe, it should discover a new place in the world. Across the Atlantic is an outdated good friend gone rogue who appears hell-bent on infuriating China and its personal allies, simply as its weaknesses have been horribly uncovered in its response to the pandemic.

On the different aspect of Asia is the new superpower: an authoritarian state with world ambitions, illiberal of dissenting voices, quickly militarising and overseen by an omnipotent chief bolstered by a cult of persona. Sound acquainted?

Britain should additionally search to construct new alliances with democracies resembling Japan and South Korea, and reinforce its relationships with India, Australia and Canada. Pictured: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on May 25

One reply is to go down on our knees and pray for a Joe Biden win in November’s presidential election. Perhaps the U.S. would then come to its senses and set about rebuilding its outdated alliances.

However it seems, Britain should additionally search to construct new alliances with democracies resembling Japan and South Korea, and reinforce its relationships with India, Australia and Canada, all of whom are discovering their freedoms threatened by the rise of the new energy in China.

As somebody who has studied the affect of China in Britain, it’s clear to me that this nation must put in place defences towards the covert, coercive and corrupt affect of the CCP, which has been systematically eroding resistance to it from inside.

Since the pandemic started, attitudes towards the new China have been hardening in Britain, and a few politicians have begun to talk out. They speak about the ‘reckoning’ to return for the havoc wreaked by the virus.

But the CCP has, over the years, constructed a community of {powerful} associates in enterprise, parliament, universities, the media and the City.

Never underestimate the affect of the pro-Beijing foyer amongst Britain’s elite. They are mendacity low for now however, as soon as the disaster is over, they’ll start their work once more.

As for the Prime Minister, Beijing has been cultivating Boris Johnson since he was London’s mayor, so it has been reassuring to see him, in latest weeks, signalling measures to guard Britain’s technological crown jewels from Chinese takeover.

His largest take a look at will probably be to reverse the disastrous determination to permit Huawei into the nation’s 5G community, which is able to hyperlink up the numerous parts to create the nerve system of the ‘next-generation’ interconnected society. At the similar time, it dangers giving Beijing a spy-hole into, and maybe management over, the nation’s infrastructure.

There are indicators that a rethink is beneath means after rising numbers of senior Tory MPs hardened their opposition to Huawei,

This week it was reported that Britain is in search of to forge an alliance of ten democracies to create various suppliers of 5G gear and different applied sciences to keep away from counting on China.

Ministers have approached Washington about a ‘D10’ membership of democratic companions, primarily based on the G7 plus Australia, South Korea and India, with funding channelled to home-grown know-how corporations primarily based inside its member states.

If and when the UK turns its again on Huawei, Britons ought to gird their loins for the ‘rage-o-meter’ to be turned as much as most.

Standing agency will probably be a query of nationwide sovereignty, in addition to self-respect. Being reduce off from Europe after Brexit will make it tougher. But the bureaucrats of Brussels are pussycats in comparison with the wolf warriors of Beijing.

Clive Hamilton is the co-author, with Mareike Ohlberg, of Hidden Hand: Exposing How The Chinese Communist Party Is Reshaping The World (to be revealed quickly by Oneworld).