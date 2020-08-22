Clippers top Mavs, Doncic injured By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters NBA: Playoffs-Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets



Kawhi Leonard taped 36 points, 9 rebounds and 8 helps to lead the Las Angeles Clippers over the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Friday night to get a 2-1 lead in a Western Conference first-round playoff series near Orlando.

Dallas star Luka Doncic completed the video game enjoying from the bench due to a sprained left ankle. Doncic had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 helps in 29 minutes, however he struck simply 4 of 14 shots from the flooring.

Landry Shamet scored 18 points, Ivica Zubac included 15 andMarcus Morris Sr had 14 indicate assist the second-seeded Clippers relocation in front in the best-of-seven series. Kristaps Porzingis signed up 34 points and 13 rebounds, Seth Curry included 22 on 9-of-11 shooting, and Tim Hardaway likewise scored 22 for the Mavericks.

Doncic sprained his left ankle with 3:58 left in the 3rd quarter. He could not put weight on the leg and hopped off the court. Doncic returned at the start of the 4th quarter, however he left for great with 9:02 staying and the Mavericks tracking by 15. Doncic went through X-rays on the ankle, which he likewise injured in Game 1 of the series.

Toronto Raptors 117 – Brooklyn Nets 92

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Fred …