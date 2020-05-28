Clint Eastwood’s son Scott reveals how the Hollywood titan will celebrate his 90th birthday

“We’re going to do just a family thing,” Scott Eastwood, 34, shown to Access on Wednesday. “Very, very calm, very mellow. He doesn’t really like birthdays.”

HEATHER LOCKLEAR AND DAUGHTER AVA, 22, LOOK LIKE TWINS WEARING THE SAME BON JOVI VINTAGE TEE

The younger Eastwood, also a celebrity, proceeded to describe his dad “doesn’t want to do birthdays,” so instead, they Intend to “have a nice lunch.”

“We’ll sneak a cake in there, definitely,” Scott Eastwood said. “He probably won’t like it, but we’ll put one in.”

ICE CUBE REACTS TO DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD: ‘HOW LONG … BEFORE WE STRIKE BACK?’

Scott Eastwood’s mom is Jacelyn Reeves, that Clint Eastwood preserved a love with for many decades, leading to the births of Scott Eastwood and his sister Kathryn Eastwood.

No other programs for the party were shown, for example who will participate.

Scott Eastwood also disclosed before filming his forthcoming film “The Outpost,” he broke his ft, resulting in him missing on a boot camp to get ready for the movie.

“I was saving a couple [of] supermodels from a shark and it was a whole thing,” he joked. “Just know the people were saved and it was me who did the saving.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott Eastwood did not disclose the authentic injury behind the accident but did state he treated just in time to picture the film.