Excessive dryness and cracking of the lips often first appear in childhood: adolescence. The skin becomes tight and flaky, gradually cracks and sores appear. The child is constantly anxious and wants to lick the affected area, which greatly aggravates the situation.

Aysor.am talked about the problem with dermatologist Anna Saroyan to find out the causes and methods of prevention.

“The causes of lip cracks are different, they can work together. As a rule, the disease is based on disorders of the structure of vascular-nervous structures of the oral cavity. “Men’s lips often crack due to various infectious processes (herpes), allergies or diseases of the internal organs, systems (problems with the gastrointestinal tract, endocrinological diseases, immune deficiency, etc.),” ​​said the dermatologist.



In many cases, the lips crack under the influence of the following factors:

Habit of licking, biting or touching the lips

Smoking (tobacco և high temperature smoke damages delicate skin և oral mucosa)

Unfavorable conditions (dry air in the apartment, frost, strong wind)

Prolonged breathing through the mouth. for example, with a skewed septum or adenoids

Improper nutrition by consuming large amounts of foods and beverages that contribute to skin and oral mucosal injuries

Deficiency of vitamins and micronutrients

Chronic trauma (prostheses, piercings)

Anna Saroyan mentioned that as a rule, the situation worsens in cold weather. During sleep, cracks are often covered with a thin protective film, but when moving the lips in the morning, the wound reopens. If the lips are cracked before bleeding, then we are dealing with inflammation and secondary infections.

The problem affects a person’s well-being and the organization of daily life. The patient finds it difficult to smile, eat, talk and lead a normal life. severe pain is often observed. In some cases, patients experience emotional discomfort due to their ugly appearance or carcinophobia (fear that this defect will turn into a malignant neoplasm).

The specialist advises to carry out the treatment under the supervision of a doctor. The doctor will choose the optimal therapy after the examination and diagnostic measures, depending on the severity of the existing changes and the presence of concomitant diseases. As a rule, the doctor gives his recommendations for the care of the oral cavity, prescribes diet և certain medications.

