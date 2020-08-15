Climate Scientist Is Claimed by Ice Melt



He was a popular climate scientist who invested his life studying melting ice in the Arctic and alerting the world about the effects. And it was those extremely threats that claimed the life of Konrad Steffen, reportsUSA Today The 68-year-old failed ice at his Swiss Camp in Greenland and drowned in the water-filled crevasse. Steffen had actually been dealing with other scientists and exceeded a designated security zone, obviously disoriented in windy, low-visibility conditions, a fellow scientist informsCBS News “In completion, it appears like climate modification in fact claimed him as a victim,” Ryan Neely III, a climate scientist at the University of Leeds, informs theNew York Times

Steffen was a cherished, imposing figure in his field who was called “Koni.” He when functioned as the …