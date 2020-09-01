Climate change: Power companies ‘hindering’ move to green energy



A huge solar farm in China





New research study recommends that power companies are dragging their feet when it comes to accepting green energy sources such as wind and solar.

Only one in 10 energy providers internationally has actually prioritised renewables over nonrenewable fuel sources, the research study discovers.

Even those that are investing in greener energy are continuing to buy carbon heavy coal and gas.

The lead scientist states the sluggish uptake weakens international efforts to deal with climate modification.

In nations like the UK and throughout Europe, eco-friendly energy has actually taken a considerable share of the marketplace, with 40% of Britain’s electrical power originating from wind and solar in 2015.

But while green energy has actually expanded worldwide in the last few years, a number of the brand-new wind and solar energy setups have actually been constructed by independent manufacturers.

Large scale …