Climate change: Planting new forests ‘can do more harm than good’

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Children planting trees in Ethiopia, a country that has embraced new forests included in its climate plan





Rather than benefiting the environment, large-scale tree planting may do the opposite, two new studies have found.

One paper says that financial incentives to plant trees can backfire and reduce biodiversity with little affect carbon emissions.

A split up project discovered that the amount of carbon that new forests can absorb might be overestimated.

The key message from both papers is that planting trees just isn’t a simple climate solution.

Over the past few years, the idea of planting trees as a low cost, high impact means to fix climate change has really taken hold.

Image copyright

Cristian Echeverría Image caption



Last remnant of Chile’s Nothofagus alessandrii forests surrounded by forest plantations





Previous studies have indicated that trees have enormous potential to soak up and store carbon, and many countries have established tree planting campaigns as a vital element of their plans to tackle climate change.

In the UK, promises by the political parties to plant ever larger numbers of trees were an element of last year’s general election.

In the US, even President Donald Trump has rowed in behind the Trillion Trees Campaign.

Legislation to support the concept has been introduced to the US Congress.

Another major tree planting initiative is named the Bonn Challenge.

Countries are now being urged to bring back 350 million hectares of degraded and deforested land by 2030.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



President Trump planting a tree at the White House to mark Earth Day





So far, around 40 nations have endorsed the concept.

But boffins have urged caution contrary to the headlong rush to plant new forests.

They point out the fact that in the Bonn Challenge not quite 80% of the commitments made to date involve planting monoculture plantations or a limited mix of trees that produce specific products and services such as fresh fruit or rubber.

The authors of this new study have looked closely at the financial incentives given to private landowners to plant trees.

These payments are seen as a key part of increasing how many trees somewhat.

The study looked at the example of Chile, where a decree subsidising tree planting ran from 1974 to 2012, and was widely viewed as a globally influential afforestation policy.

The law subsidised 75% of the expense of planting new forests.

Image copyright

Robert Heilmayr Image caption



Recently planted pine plantation on Chiloe Island, Chile





While it was intended not to connect with existing forests, lax enforcement and budgetary limitations meant that some landowners simply replaced indigenous forests with more profitable new tree plantations.

Their study found the subsidy scheme expanded the area included in trees, but decreased the location of indigenous forest.

The authors explain that since Chile’s indigenous forests are rich in biodiversity and store large amounts of carbon, the subsidy scheme failed to boost the carbon stores and accelerated biodiversity loss.

“If policies to incentivise tree plantations are poorly designed or poorly enforced, there is a high risk of not only wasting public money but also releasing more carbon and losing biodiversity,” said co-author Prof Eric Lambin, from Stanford University.

“That’s the exact opposite of what these policies are aiming for.”

A second study set out to examine how much carbon a newly planted forest would be able to absorb from the atmosphere.

Up until now, many scientists have calculated the total amount of carbon that trees can pull down from the air employing a fixed ratio.

Suspecting this ratio depends on local conditions, the researchers viewed northern China, which has seen intensive tree planting by the government as a result of climate change but also in order to reduce dust from the Gobi desert.

Looking at 11,000 soil samples taken from afforested plots, the scientists discovered that in carbon poor soils, adding new trees did increase the density of organic carbon.

But where soils were already rich in carbon, adding new trees decreased this density.

The authors say that previous assumptions about how much organic carbon can be fixed by planting new trees is likely an overestimate.

“We hope that people can understand that afforestation practices are not one single thing,” said Dr Anping Chen, from Colorado State University and a lead author on the research.

“Afforestation involves many technical details and balances of different parts, and it cannot solve all our climate problems.”

Both papers have been published in the journal Nature Sustainability.

Follow Matt on Twitter.