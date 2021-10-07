Climate change made these women question whether or not to have children

People around the world are factoring the climate crisis into their reproductive decisions. Britt Wray and Jade Sasser sit down for an intimate conversation about how their personal experiences with climate change impact how their families look today.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Anderson Cooper: Facebook likes to say it brings people together
CNN's Anderson Cooper takes a closer look at the testimony of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen to a Senate subcommittee.
Don Lemon: Facebook is having its own ‘big tobacco’ moment
CNN's Don Lemon discusses the testimony of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen to the Senate subcommittee, and takes a closer look at an interview with...
I don’t see this sell-off as ‘the big pullback’: Woodshaw Financial Group Principal
Woodshaw Financial Group Principal D.R. Barton joins Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous to break down the recent market volatility.
Stelter to Facebook exec: Does Instagram make world better for teens?
In part 1 of an interview with CNN's Brian Stelter, Facebook Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg responds to accusations that Instagram perpetuates...
National Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations trend down in US
Average new Covid-19 cases in the US are at the lowest point nationally since August, according to the department of Health and Human Services....