Climate activists glue themselves to street outside British parliament By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion group glued themselves to street entryways at the British parliament on Thursday, a Reuters press reporter at the scene stated.
The activists stated the federal government had actually done little to reach its own “inadequate targets” so they had to act to make sure political leaders took what they cast as the ecological emergency situation seriously.
Police made some arrests.
