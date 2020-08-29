Clijsters faces tough path in bid to reclaim past glory By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: 2020 World TeamTennis



By Rory Carroll

(Reuters) – Kim Clijsters will return to Flushing Meadows next week looking to revive the magic that saw her emerge from her very first retirement in 2009 to win the U.S. Open, however concerns about her preparedness and a tough draw do not bode well for her opportunities.

The 37-year-old Belgian retired for a 2nd time in 2012 however returned once again this year looking for to include to her prize collection of 4 Grand Slams, consisting of 3 U.S. Open titles.

The excellent news for the previous world primary is that she will be using her favored tough court surface area, which rewards her aggressive design of play.

On the other hand, Clijsters has actually suffered first-round exits in Dubai and Monterrey and, in spite of remarkable wins as part of the New York Empire in World TeamTennis, she withdrew ahead of today’s Western & Southern Open with a stomach injury.

The U.S. open wildcard will likewise deal with a stiff difficulty in Russia’s 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the preliminary on Monday, however she sounded positive note on Saturday as she looked ahead to her return to the Grand Slam arena.

“My stomach is feeling much better. I felt in World TeamTennis my level really went up to where I want it to be,” she informed …