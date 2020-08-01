Clifford-Campbell Conditions Corrected for COVID Compromise

It was an easier time when the Leafs got bruising forward Kyle Clifford and Chief Cheerfulness Officer Jack Campbell on February 5th,2020 The offer, which sent out the large-posteriored Trevor Moore and 2 third-round draft choices ( one conditional, we’ll get to that) to the Los Angeles Kings, was made simply minutes after another devastating efficiency by then-backup goaltender Michael Hutchinson, as the Leafs dropped a 5-3 choice to the New York Rangers.

Little did the Leafs, or any of us, understand that within 5 weeks a pandemic would bring the NHL season to a shrieking stop. Not just did this make complex daily residents’ holiday strategies, childcare plans and individual health efforts, however it likewise made complex the conditions put on a 2021 3rd rounder consisted of in the offer.

Almost 5 months after the NHL paused their season and simply a day prior to the start of the certifying round for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the league did some housekeeping to re-frame the conditions of trades affected by the loss of the remainder of the routine season and the distinct nature of its playoffs.