Robinson’s cause of death is unidentified at this time.

The previous gamer from Buffalo, New York, was prepared out of the University of Connecticut to bet the Portland Trail Blazers in 1989 and was a crucial gamer for the 8 seasons he played there.

Robinson assisted lead the Trail Blazers to 2 NBA Finals and won the 1993 Sixth Man of the Year Award prior to betting the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors andNew Jersey Nets He was chosen as an All-Star when, in 1994.

Nicknamed “Uncle Cliffy,” the precious gamer retired in 2007.

Former colleagues grieve his loss

Many of Robinson’s previous groups and colleagues honored him in homages shared on Twitter.