“The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson,” the University of Connecticut Men’s Basketball Team tweeted Saturday early morning. Robinson was a previous gamer for the university.
Robinson’s cause of death is unidentified at this time.
The previous gamer from Buffalo, New York, was prepared out of the University of Connecticut to bet the Portland Trail Blazers in 1989 and was a crucial gamer for the 8 seasons he played there.
“He was our first great player… he came from a difficult background in Buffalo, I watched him evolve as a man… he was a good man, had a great career, and was instrumental in a lot of the great things that happened at UConn,” previous Huskies coach Jim Calhoun informed David Borges of Hearst Connecticut Media.
Robinson assisted lead the Trail Blazers to 2 NBA Finals and won the 1993 Sixth Man of the Year Award prior to betting the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors andNew Jersey Nets He was chosen as an All-Star when, in 1994.
Nicknamed “Uncle Cliffy,” the precious gamer retired in 2007.
Former colleagues grieve his loss
Many of Robinson’s previous groups and colleagues honored him in homages shared on Twitter.