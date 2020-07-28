CLEVO Switch Controllers, Wireless Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch Lite – Gamepad Joypad Supports Gyro Axis, Turbo and Dual Vibration



Product Description

Please be sure to check the manual before using



It will make the following operation easier.

Wireless Connection

Within 10m, No lag, Quick response

2 hours charging 8 hours playing

Comes with USB cable to charge device for nonstop gaming fun

Great gift for a video games fan

Package Contents

Wireless Controller x 1

Micro USB Cable x 1

User Guide x 1

Specifications

Product Name: Switch Wireless Controller

Dimensions: 157 x 110 x 57mm

Weight: 200g

Charging Port: Micro USB

Input Voltage: USB DC 5V

Built-in Polymer Lithium Battery

Bluetooth range： ≤10m

Comfortable feeling

This Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch game pad is designed to make each gaming session enjoyable with ergonomic design for comfort during extended gaming sessions.

High compatible

This controller is compatible with 2 game platforms (Switch/PC).

No need to install any driver, it can be used after connecting to the Switch Console.

Also it supports connection to Windows PC via USB cable.

Used during charging

The switch controller can be used normally even during charging.

Non-Slip Design

The Switch pro controller has a non-slip surface design that adapts to your hands for better gaming enjoyment.

🎮【Multi-person Sharing】 A nintendo switch console allows 4 people to play games together, and CLEVO switch controller makes that fun happen, which ideal for family fun and parties. Perfect for playing Animal Crossing / New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe / The Legend of Zelda / Splatoon 2 / Streets of Rage 4 / Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

🎮【Has All the Functions You Want】Nintendo switch pro controllers have all the function you need. 1. Turbo function let you enjoy the best turbo speed to battle and to be the last One standing; 2. Dual motors make you get great shudder and vibration effects in your hand during the switch games; 3. Built-in 6-axis gyro sensor made your casual gaming life a lot less stressful.

🎮【Long Battery Life】 2 hours full charge but 8 hours CONTINUOUS PLAYING. Aside from the quick connections, It also has a fantastic feel to the nintendo switch controller which grasp in your hands from an ergonomic standpoint. This contours your palms perfectly, even if playing games for a long time will not feel tired.

🎮【Wireless & Stable Performance】 Bluetooth 4.0 – no wires, no mess, no hassle, which allows you to control up to 30 feet of motion. Stable connectivity and strong anti-interference ability leads to a better gaming experience. CLEVO switch Pro controller is very easy to sync and gets instant feedback from your controller with absolutely no delay. Please be sure to read the instruction manual before specific operation.

🎮【Lifetime Quality Assurance】 Any problem, CLEVO team promise for exchanging or full refund. If you don’t understand anything about the wireless switch controller, such as function, operation, etc., please feel free to contact us. Your satisfaction is not an option, it’s a guarantee.