Cleveland police officer shot and killed, sparking manhunt

“Cleveland lost one of its finest tonight in the line of duty,” police chief Calvin Williams stated throughout an interview early Friday early morning. The officer was a 25+ year veteran, Williams stated.
Mayor Frank Jackson likewise attended to the shooting at journalism conference stating, “Personally, I want to give my condolences to the family and on behalf of the City of Cleveland.”
The examination is continuous and the look for the suspect or presumes continues, the chief stated. The shooting took place in the city’s West Side, in the location of W. 65th Street and Storer Avenue, the police department stated in a tweet. The street was closed down, WOIO reported.
The police chief and the mayor are anticipated to speak later on today, according to a tweet from city of Cleveland.