Cleveland police officer shot and killed, sparking manhunt

“Cleveland lost one of its finest tonight in the line of duty,” police chief Calvin Williams stated throughout an interview early Friday early morning. The officer was a 25+ year veteran, Williams stated.

The FBI identified him as Detective James Skernivitz, and in a tweet, stated “reward money is available for info leading to arrest & conviction.”

Mayor Frank Jackson likewise attended to the shooting at journalism conference stating, “Personally, I want to give my condolences to the family and on behalf of the City of Cleveland.”

Jeff Follmer, Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President, told CNN affiliate WOIO , “It’s bad, this a bad one. And they’re all bad—this one hurts.”