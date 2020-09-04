Cleveland police officer dies in shooting on city’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio– A Cleveland police officer and an unidentified male are dead after a shooting and auto accident Thursday night on the city’s West Side, authorities stated.

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. on West 65th Street near Storer Avenue in the city’s Stockyards area. Cleveland police launched restricted info in the continuous examination. Cleveland police spokespersonSgt Jennifer Ciaccia stated no arrests have actually been made and private investigators are still looking for the shooter or shooters.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, together with Mayor Frank Jackson, provided a short declaration to press reporters collected at CityHe alth. He did not determine the officer he referred to as “excellent” and a 25-year veteran of the city’s police force.

“Cleveland lost one of its finest tonight in the line of duty,” Williams stated. “He was doing what all police officers do — trying to protect this city, and he gave his life.”

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer validated the officer passed away. He stated a 2nd individual, who was not a police officer however was in the officer’s automobile, likewise passed away in theshooting He has actually not been recognized.

The officer’s automobile crashed after the shooting, Follmer stated. Follmer decreased to determine the officer since the officer’s household had actually not yet been alerted.

“He was a great person and a great officer,” Follmer stated.

An ambulance took the officer to CityHe alth Medical Center, where he passed away.

Dozens of police …